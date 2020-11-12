The Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans will kick off Week 10 in the NFL on Thursday night in what has the potential of being a defining contest for the AFC South race. Mike Vrabel's team comes into this divisional matchup with a 6-2 record, which is good for first place. That said, Indy is not too far behind at just 5-3 and could momentarily pull into the division lead with a win down in Nashville here. The Titans were able to snap a two-game losing streak with their win over the Bears in Week 9 while Philip Rivers and company are looking to bounce back after falling to the Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium.

In this space, we'll be giving you all the betting angles for this AFC South showdown, including the odds, total and a few of our favorite player props. We'll also show you how these lines have moved throughout the week, highlighting how the public views this game going down. Before we jump into that, however, here's you can watch Thursday's action.

How to watch

Date: Thursday, Nov. 12 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)

TV: Fox, NFL Network, Amazon Prime | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

R.J. White and Will Brinson broke down the spread, total, player props and DFS angles to know for the Thursday night matchup on the Pick Six Podcast; listen below and be sure to subscribe for daily NFL goodness.

Colts at Titans

Latest Odds: Titans +PK Bet Now

This line originally opened with Tennessee as the favorite, laying 2.5 points to the Colts. That number jockeyed around a number of times on Monday, initially dropping a full point, falling as low as Titans -1 and finished the day at Titans -1.5. It did tick up a half-point but has since fallen to a straight pick'em as of Thursday morning.

This matchup could very well come down to how each quarterback performs on short rest. When looking back at history, the edge would land on the side of Philip Rivers. The Colts quarterback has covered 71% of his games played on short rest, including an 8-3 ATS record on Thursday. Meanwhile, Ryan Tannehill is 1-5 ATS over his last six starts on short rest. Prior to last Sunday's loss to Baltimore, Rivers was on a bit of a hot streak, totaling six touchdowns on a 67 completion percentage. If he can tap back into that type of play against a Titans defense that ranks 23rd in pass defense efficiency, this highly touted Colts defense should be able to keep them in this game.

The pick: Colts



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Colts (-2) at Titans Colts Colts Colts Titans Titans Colts Titans Colts

Over/Under

Latest Odds: Under 48.5 Bet Now

This total opened at 50 but has slowly dipped a point and a half since Sunday and has ultimately landed at 48.5 as of Thursday morning. The Over has a combined record of 9-6-1 this season between Indianapolis and Tennessee. The Titans have been especially kind to the Over, sporting a 14-3-1 regular-season record with Ryan Tannehill as the starter. Both of these offenses are capable of putting up points as the Titans are averaging 29 points per game, while Indy comes in with a 26 points per game average. The question, of course, will come down to the defensive side of the ball. The Colts have been one of the stingiest defenses in the league this year, but are still allowing 20 points per contest. Tennessee, meanwhile, is a bit more of a middling unit, surrendering 25.1 points per game. Ultimately, this game turns enough into a back-and-forth that this total goes Over, especially with T.Y. Hilton healthy for the Colts.

The pick: Over 48.5

Player props

Philip Rivers

O/U 23.5 completions

O/U 35.5 pass attempts

O/U 264.5 passing yards

O/U 1.5 passing TDs (Over -160)

O/U 0.5 interceptions (Over -130)

Rivers seems to be in a good position to hit the Over on his passing yards total at -115. He's hit this total in two of his previous three games and Tennessee is allowing the sixth-most passing yards per game (275) in the league entering Week 9. The Over on his passing touchdowns total is pretty lucrative, given that the Titans secondary has allowed 19 passing scores this season, which is tied for the third-most in the league.

Ryan Tannehill

O/U 20.5 completions

O/U 31.5 pass attempts

O/U 241.5 passing yards

O/U 1.5 passing TDs (Over -125)

O/U 0.5 interceptions (Over -105)

O/U 9.5 rushing yards

While the Titans may be in first place in the division, Tannehill hasn't been as efficient as you'd like, owning just a 56.79 completion percentage over his last three games. Over that stretch, he has gone 0-3 on the completions total he has for this matchup. When factoring in his recent play along with the Colts defense allowing the sixth-lowest completion percentage in the NFL, the Under for completions makes a lot of sense. That said, Tannehill has found the end zone multiple times in all but one of his eight starts this season, so hitting the Over on his pass touchdowns total is worth a look.

Other props to consider

Nyheim Hines total receiving yards: Over 22.5 (-110). The Colts running back has a clearly defined role as the third-down passing option for Philip Rivers out of the backfield. The veteran quarterback has also shown an affinity for dumping the ball off to Hines this season, averaging 4.4 targets per game. Over his last three games, Hines has averaged 33.7 receiving yards so as long as the status quo remains, he should have no problem going Over here.

A.J. Brown anytime touchdown (+110). Sometimes you just can't overthink it and simply ride the hot hand. There's arguably no receiver hotter at finding the end zone right now than Brown, who has scored at least one touchdown in all of his previous five games. At the very least, you might as well throw something small on this to see if the streak continues.

Derrick Henry rushing attempts: Over 20.5 (-115). When you have a back that is so important to the offense, it'd almost qualify as malpractice if you didn't hand him the ball 20-plus times. Henry has gone over this total in five of his eight games this season and while Indy is one of the better run defenses in the league, it's highly unlikely that the Titans move away from their star player here.

Rodrigo Blankenship total kicking points: Over 6.5 (-125). I expect Indy to come out on top in this game, which means they'll be in a number of scoring opportunities that Blankenship could take advantage of. He's averaging nearly nine points per contest this season and should hit this Over with relative ease on Thursday.