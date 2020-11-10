The Indianapolis Colts have endured a seesaw of sorts at the quarterback position in 2020, with Philip Rivers both flashing crunch-time poise and accelerating collapses with untimely turnovers. The Colts can't afford to wait around for Rivers to right himself, however, considering their opponent in Week 10: The Tennessee Titans. Atop the AFC South at 6-2, the Titans will host Thursday night's divisional showdown with a chance to improve their lead en route to a playoff hunt.

Can Rivers rebound on a short week and help Indianapolis even up the standings in the South? Or is defense the only thing the Colts have going for them in this tough matchup with a tough rival? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, here's everything you need to know to prepare yourself for this primetime showdown:

How to watch

Date: Thursday, Nov. 12 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)

TV: Fox, NFL Network, Amazon Prime | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Are AFC South games ever easy to predict? It doesn't feel like it, and this is no exception. Oddsmakers like the Titans as just 1.5-point favorites at home, and it's easy to see why things are so close: One side (Tennessee) has one of the game's steadiest offensive attacks, and one side (Indianapolis) boasts one of the NFL's top defenses. Both of them should be motivated to show out on Thursday, too, with the Titans fresh off an ugly win over the Bears and the Colts still reeling from a bad outing against the Ravens.

So who's better positioned here? The safe bet is Tennessee, as Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry pack a formidable punch when they're in rhythm. But this is 2020, and rarely does anything go according to plan. Frank Reich, who is 3-1 against the Titans, should be able to scheme up more with T.Y. Hilton on track to suit up. More importantly, Indy's No. 1 "D," which has allowed the third-fewest rushing yards all year, has the wherewithal to put the Titans in an early bind. It won't be pretty, but give it to the underdogs.

Pick: Colts 24, Titans 21

Check out CBSSports.com for even more expert predictions on this game and the rest of Week 10.