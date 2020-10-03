The Pittsburgh Steelers- Tennessee Titans matchup was not the only game to be moved this week, as the New England Patriots -Kansas City Chiefs game has also been rescheduled due to a couple of positive COVID-19 tests. Unlike the Steelers-Titans game, the NFL is hoping that the Patriots and Chiefs will be able to play this week, and they are reportedly targeting Tuesday as a potential date. With a 4:25 p.m. ET slot on Sunday now open, the league has officially picked a game they want to move to later in the day.

On Saturday afternoon, the NFL announced that the matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears is being moved to 4:25 p.m. ET -- which is when the Patriots and Chiefs were supposed to kick off.

This is a special matchup, since Nick Foles will be making his first start for the Bears against his former offensive coordinator in Frank Reich. During the Bears' 30-26 come-from-behind victory over the Atlanta Falcons last week, Foles completed 16 of 29 passes for 188 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. It was especially impressive since he wasn't inserted into the game until the third quarter, when he then led three straight touchdown drives to keep the Bears undefeated.

Through three weeks, the Colts have the best overall defense in the NFL when it comes to yards allowed per game (225.3), and the best passing defense by yards allowed per game (132). The combined record of opponents they have faced so far is just 1-8, however, and Foles in this new offense will present a different kind of challenge for Indy this Sunday.