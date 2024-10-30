The Indianapolis Colts are making a change at quarterback. The team is benching 2023 first-round draft pick Anthony Richardson for Sunday night's game against the Minnesota Vikings, coach Shane Steichen announced. Not only that, but Joe Flacco, the 39-year-old backup who previously replaced an injured Richardson, will remain the signal-caller "going forward."

"I'm just looking [at] where we're at as a football team, sitting at .500 with a lot of football left," Steichen said Wednesday, per ESPN, "and feel that Joe gives us the best chance going forward."

The Colts' decision to bench Richardson comes two days after he admitted that he took himself out of this past Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Texans after getting fatigued. Adding insult to injury was Richardson's 10 of 32 passing on Sunday that included his seventh interception of the season. He also took five sacks and lost one of his two fumbles.

Sunday was a microcosm for the type of year it's been so far for Richardson, who played in just four games as a rookie before suffering a season-ending injury. While he has won three of his six starts this season, Richardson is completing just 44.4% of his passes (down from last year's 59.5%) and has more interceptions (7) than touchdown passes (4).

Anthony Richardson IND • QB • #5 CMP% 44.4 YDs 958 TD 4 INT 7 YD/Att 7.2 View Profile

The Colts will turn things over to Flacco, who has played significantly better than Richardson during his time under center this season. In two games, the reigning NFL Comeback Player of the Year has completed 65.7% of his passes with seven touchdowns against just one interception. He also led the Colts to an upset win over the Pittsburgh Steelers back in Week 4 after Richardson left the game with an injury in the first quarter.

Joe Flacco IND • QB • #15 CMP% 65.7 YDs 716 TD 7 INT 1 YD/Att 6.63 View Profile

Despite Richardson's struggles, the Colts are currently 4-4 and in second place in the AFC South division standings. The Colts' situation is similar to the one Flacco found himself in last year with the Browns. Last fall, Flacco led the Browns to a surprising playoff berth after replacing an injured Deshaun Watson. He'll now look to make similar magic this season for the Colts.

How does the quarterback change the possible trajectory of the Colts' season? The Colts are projected to win 8.5 game this season with Flacco as opposed to 7.5 games with Richardson, according to SportsLine data analyst Stephen Oh. Indianapolis' playoff odds more than double with Flacco, from 21.2% to 42.3%, according to Oh.

While Richardson is being sidelined for Sunday's game, the benching does not signal the end of his time in Indianapolis, according to The Athletic. The Colts are hoping that Richardson can use this time to sit, learn and grow while continuing to help the team in other ways, per the report.