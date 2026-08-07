Colts' Cam Taylor-Britt suspended by NFL for violating personal conduct policy

Cam Taylor-Britt has been suspended for one game by the NFL after he violated the league's personal conduct policy. Taylor-Britt, a veteran cornerback who signed a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts this offseason, will miss the team's Week 1 home matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

In January, Taylor-Britt served a five-day jail sentence after he pleaded guilty to reckless driving and an unclassified no-license charge stemming from an incident in September of 2025. Taylor-Britt was driving recklessly following a Bengals game while pedestrians were still in the area, according to a Cincinnati police officer.

Taylor-Britt, 26, was the 60th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He cracked Cincinnati's starting lineup as a rookie and helped the Bengals advance to the AFC title game that season. He then had a career-high four interceptions in 2023 and three the following season, while being a central part of the Bengals' defense.

This 2025 was a setback for Taylor-Britt, however. He made two starts in eight games before he suffered a season-ending Lisfranc injury that was sustained during Cincinnati's Week 11 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Taylor-Britt has reunited in Indianapolis with Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, who served as the Bengals' defensive coordinator during Taylor-Britt's first three seasons in Cincinnati. During Anarumo's first season in Indianapolis, the Colts' defense ranked 21st in points allowed, 31st in passing yards allowed, 7th in rushing yards allowed, 26th in third-down efficiency, and 11th in red zone efficiency.