The Indianapolis Colts (4-1) look to stay hot at home as they host the Arizona Cardinals (2-3) in NFL Week 6. Daniel Jones and the Colts got back into the win column in Week 5 with a decisive 40-6 victory against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders. Meanwhile, Kyler Murray and the Cardinals suffered a second-half meltdown their last time out that resulted in a 22-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Cardinals quarterback is Kyler Murray (foot) isn't expected to play on Sunday.

Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. Indianapolis is a 9.5-point favorite in the latest Cardinals vs. Colts odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. The Colts are -500 money line favorites (risk $500 to win $100), while the Cardinals are +374 underdogs.

Where to bet on Colts vs. Cardinals

Where to watch Cardinals vs. Colts on Sunday

When: Sunday, Oct. 12

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Colts vs. Cardinals betting preview

Odds: Colts -6.5, over/under 47.5

Arizona was inconsistent as it gave up a 15-point lead and allowed a winless Titans team to get their first victory of the season. Murray ran the ball into the end zone in the first quarter but was held without a touchdown pass on the day. Then, safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson picked off Cam Ward but fumbled the ball, leaving room for Tyler Lockett to recover it for a Titans touchdown. Now the injuries are piling up on offense including a foot injury Murray sustained against Tennessee, which could make the Cardinals more vulnerable against an opportunistic Indianapolis team.



The Colts were brought back down to earth by their Week 4 loss to the Rams, but were able to coast to victory against the subpar Raiders. Jonathan Taylor had three touchdowns in Week 5 and now leads the league in rushing yards (480) and touchdowns (6). The defense is giving up 315.0 total yards per game but only allowing 17.8 points, so the Colts should have their work cut out for them against a banged-up Cardinals offense.

Model's Cardinals vs. Colts score prediction, picks

The Cardinals are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games against the AFC South but are 2-3-0 ATS on the season, while the Colts are 4-1-0 ATS. Even if Murray plays on Sunday, Arizona is inconsistent and a hard bet to back. The SportsLine model projects Indianapolis will cover the spread in 51% of simulations. Cardinals vs. Colts score prediction: Colts 31, Cardinals 21

