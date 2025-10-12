The Indianapolis Colts lost not one but two players from their active roster due to injury during pregame warmups before facing the Arizona Cardinals. After quarterback Anthony Richardson reportedly hurt his eye while stretching with a resistance band, cornerback Charvarius Ward suffered a concussion when he collided with a teammate. Ward was not wearing a helmet or pads. Here's footage of the incident:

Richardson was already backing up Daniel Jones, and his injury resulted in Riley Leonard being elevated to the No. 2 quarterback spot. Ward is a more significant loss from an on-field perspective. He has been the team's top cornerback, and it's a position that's already shorthanded: Kenny Moore has not played since Week 3 due to an Achilles injury, and the team also has Justin Walley and Jaylon Jones on IR. Veteran cornerback Xavien Howard abruptly retired at the beginning of the month, and practice squad cornerback Mike Hilton (shoulder) is also injured.

Ward, 29, also missed Indianapolis' Week 2 win over the Broncos with a concussion. Overall, though, he has been outstanding for the 4-1 Colts after signing a three-year, $60 million deal this offseason. He is currently Pro Football Focus' third-highest graded cornerback.