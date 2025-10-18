AFC West meets AFC South as the Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) host the Indianapolis Colts (5-1) in Week 7 NFL action on Paramount+. Week 6 was a nail-biter for Justin Herbert and the Chargers, who had to rely on a last-second field goal for a 29-27 win against the Miami Dolphins. They host a Colts side that also had to rally from behind last week, narrowly defeating the Arizona Cardinals, 31-27.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium is set for 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Los Angeles is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Colts vs. Chargers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 48.5. The Chargers are -128 money line favorites (risk $128 to win $100), while the Colts are +107 underdogs. Before making any Chargers vs. Colts picks, make sure you check out the NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Where to bet on Chargers vs. Colts

Where to watch Colts vs. Chargers on Sunday

When: Sunday, Oct. 19

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Chargers vs. Colts betting preview

Odds: Chargers -1.5, over/under 48.5

Jonathan Taylor was Indy's hero in Week 6 as his touchdown with less than five minutes to play elevated the Colts past the visiting Cardinals. He leads the league in rushing yards (603), yards per game (100.5) and touchdowns (7), so he is expected to keep the Chargers run defense -- which allows 124.2 rushing yards per game -- quite busy. Daniel Jones continues to be solid under center for the Colts despite throwing an interception against Arizona, but he won't be able to afford any mistakes against the Chargers defense.



The Los Angeles defense clearly misses Khalil Mack, as it is allowing 301.7 total yards and 20.8 points per game and coming off of a sloppy road appearance against a dysfunctional Dolphins team. The offense has picked up some of the slack, and Herbert has thrown at least one touchdown pass in every game this season. The run game is almost non-existent now with both Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris on IR, but the stacked receiving corps continues to shine.

Model's Colts vs. Chargers score prediction, picks

The Colts are 4-2-0 ATS this season and 1-1 ATS on the road, with their solo loss coming at SoFi against the Rams. The Chargers are 2-3-1 ATS on the season and 1-1-1 ATS at home. Both teams are threats in AFC but coming off of sloppy losses. The SportsLine model projects this game will be a tight one, with Indianapolis covering the spread in 52% of simulations. Colts vs. Chargers score prediction: Colts 27, Chargers 27

