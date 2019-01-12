Colts-Chiefs over-under dropping like a rock with heavy snowfall in Kansas City affecting NFL playoffs

The Colts and Chiefs are both high-scoring teams, which explains why the over/under for their 2019 NFL playoffs matchup got as high as 57. But the total is dropping like a rock all of a sudden, thanks to some wild playoff weather that could create snowy conditions in Kansas City for their Divisional Round matchup.

Over at SportsLine, there have been multiple line movements tracked in the last hour. The over/under was 57 on Friday night and came back down to 56.5 on Saturday morning.

As of Saturday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. ET, the line had fallen all the way down to 55, according to SportsLine. OddsShark.com does a very good job tracking multiple sportsbooks and confirms the movement across the board: the over/under is almost universally 55 at this point, with it showing up as 54.5 in multiple spots, including BetOnline.ag and 5Dimes.

There's a pretty big disparity here in terms of spread versus money on the total -- according to the Action Network, 53 percent of the bets are on the over, but 51 percent of the money is on the under.

All of this sportsbook info is fairly fluid, because it changes spot to spot when you look at what people are wagering on. But the reality is this: the total is dropping and there is money coming in on the under and it's likely because the Colts like to run and melt the clock and there's a big old snowstorm that is hitting Kansas City pretty hard. It probably doesn't hurt for the purposes of line movement that the weather is being shown on television all morning long.

The line has shifted as well, with the Chiefs line dropping all the way down to -4.5 thanks to the weather coming in. It's very possible that the Colts, who were already a trendy underdog thanks to their victory over the Texans last week, are even more attractive with the possibility of the ugly weather conditions creating an advantage for Indy and their running game.

Basically here's the obvious takeaway from all of this: people are seeing snow in the forecast, seeing pictures of frigid reporters standing on football fields covered in white powder and they're betting on the under and the Colts as a result.