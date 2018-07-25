Colts' coach plans to play Andrew Luck in team's preseason opener
Frank Reich says Andrew Luck will play against the Seahawks in two weeks
Andrew Luck has not played in an NFL game in 570 days. Luck last played on Jan. 1, 2017, in the Colts' 2016 regular-season finale against the division rival Jaguars. He had shoulder surgery early in the 2017 offseason, but despite the insistence of the team's brass that he would return at some point during the 2017 campaign, he never did.
If new Colts coach Frank Reich gets his way, Luck's game-less streak will come to an end fairly soon. Reich said Wednesday that he plans on playing Luck during the team's 2018 preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks, according to Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star.
If Luck indeed plays in that game, he will have gone 585 days between stepping on an NFL field. That's a long time. We should probably expect a good deal of rust, but just the idea of Luck getting back on the field at all has to be considered a positive development for the Colts, who have been waiting for this day for a long while now.
Luck at his best is one of the league's top quarterbacks, and he has proven capable of lifting a Colts team from the basement of the AFC South to the penthouse. If he returns to anything resembling full strength, the Colts should be in the mix in what is now a much tougher division than it was the last time he stepped on the field. It's arguable that the AFC South could be one of the best divisions in football next season, with playoff teams like the Jaguars and Titans joined by a Texans team which is getting Deshaun Watson, J.J. Watt, and Whitney Mercilus back from injury, and the Colts getting Luck back in addition to several high draft picks.
Before we get ahead of ourselves and start projecting the Colts for big things, however, it'll be good to just see Luck back on the field and actually throwing passes. If his coach is to be believed, we're only 15 days away from seeing that in a game setting for the first time in a long while.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Falcons extend Dimitroff and Quinn
The Falcons are coming off a 10-6 season that ended with a divisional-round playoff loss to...
-
Jon Gruden says he'll give money back
Gruden is confident that things are going to work out for the Raiders
-
Wentz could start camp on PUP list
Wentz is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered late in the 2017 season
-
2019 Draft: Bosa tops preseason top 100
Joey's brother is likely to hear his name called early in next year's defensive linemen-loaded...
-
Mayfield signs rookie deal with Browns
This year's top overall pick has inked his rookie deal one day before Browns players are set...
-
Belichick, traded Garoppolo stayed close
Bill Belichick and Jimmy Garoppolo might have had a closer relationship than anyone ever k...