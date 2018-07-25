Colts' coach plans to play Andrew Luck in team's preseason opener

Andrew Luck has not played in an NFL game in 570 days. Luck last played on Jan. 1, 2017, in the Colts' 2016 regular-season finale against the division rival Jaguars. He had shoulder surgery early in the 2017 offseason, but despite the insistence of the team's brass that he would return at some point during the 2017 campaign, he never did.

If new Colts coach Frank Reich gets his way, Luck's game-less streak will come to an end fairly soon. Reich said Wednesday that he plans on playing Luck during the team's 2018 preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks, according to Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star.

Frank Reich says he plans on playing Andrew Luck in the Colts first preseason game in Seattle. That’s big. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) July 25, 2018

If Luck indeed plays in that game, he will have gone 585 days between stepping on an NFL field. That's a long time. We should probably expect a good deal of rust, but just the idea of Luck getting back on the field at all has to be considered a positive development for the Colts, who have been waiting for this day for a long while now.

Luck at his best is one of the league's top quarterbacks, and he has proven capable of lifting a Colts team from the basement of the AFC South to the penthouse. If he returns to anything resembling full strength, the Colts should be in the mix in what is now a much tougher division than it was the last time he stepped on the field. It's arguable that the AFC South could be one of the best divisions in football next season, with playoff teams like the Jaguars and Titans joined by a Texans team which is getting Deshaun Watson, J.J. Watt, and Whitney Mercilus back from injury, and the Colts getting Luck back in addition to several high draft picks.

Before we get ahead of ourselves and start projecting the Colts for big things, however, it'll be good to just see Luck back on the field and actually throwing passes. If his coach is to be believed, we're only 15 days away from seeing that in a game setting for the first time in a long while.