The Indianapolis Colts will be one of the major storylines to come from NFL Week 1, as they jumped out to a surprising 20-0 halftime lead over Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins. One reason for this was the play of new quarterback Daniel Jones, who is making his first start for the Colts after winning the preseason competition vs. Anthony Richardson.

In fact, Jones is off to one of the best starts of his entire NFL career. According to CBS Sports Research, Sunday marked the first time a Daniel Jones-led team scored on every first-half drive in his 70 NFL starts. Jones completed 17 of 22 passes for 197 yards and one touchdown in the first two quarters. Those 197 passing yards are the most Jones has ever thrown in a first half.

Drive Plays and yards Result 1 9 plays, 62 yards 24-yard FG 2 14 plays, 84 yards 27-yard Michael Pittman Jr. TD 3 5 plays, 42 yards Jones 1-yard rushing TD 4 17 plays, 72 yards 35-yard FG

The Colts completely dominated the Dolphins in the first half, racking up 255 yards of total offense compared to Miami's 43 total yards. Indy recorded 17 first downs compared to Miami's three first downs in the first half and won the turnover battle, 2-0. The 20-point lead marked the Colts' largest halftime lead in a season opener since 1994, while this is the first time the Dolphins were shut out in the first half in a season opener since 2009.

The former No. 6 overall pick of the New York Giants went 24-44-1 as a starter in his first six NFL seasons. Jones put together just one winning campaign in 2022, where the Giants finished 9-6-1, and then upset the Minnesota Vikings in the wild card round. It was enough for the Giants to reward Jones with a four-year, $160 million extension that next offseason, but things would go south from there. Jones would win just three more games for the Giants over the next two seasons, leading to his release in the middle of last year.

How the Colts began Week 1 was certainly surprising, but it's fair to say that Jones has rewarded Shane Steichen's confidence in him early on.