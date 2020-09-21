One lucky Indianapolis Colts fan got two pieces of memorabilia from the game on Sunday, but one he will have to return. Darius Leonard gave a young fan his game-worn gloves, but the linebacker's wedding ring was caught in the gloves.

Tyler Brooke tweeted that his step-nephew went to the game and accidentally took home his wedding band.

"Plot twist: Leonard's wedding ring was accidentally in the gloves. Someone help us get this ring back to him."

Leonard, who was likely frantically searching for his ring, wrote back, "I need that" with laughing emojis.

Brooke responded saying, "Keep me posted! Sounds like we got it taken care of."

Brett Bensley of CBS Indy tweeted a video of the gloves (and the ring) making it's way from the field to the stands.

The fan did the right thing by reaching out to Leonard in hopes of returning it. Maybe Leonard will throw in another piece of memorabilia, like a signed football, as a token of his appreciation.

Leonard's wife Kayla was also likely worried about whether they would ever see the ring again. Kayla and Darius have known each other since Kindergarten. They have a daughter together, Mia, who was born in 2019.

The Colts lost their first game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-20 and beat the Minnesota Vikings 28-11 in their Week 2 matchup. In Week 3, the Colts will host the New York Jets with limited fan attendance.

Indianapolis is one of the few teams allowing fans in the stadium, but the Colts are allowing a very limited amount of fans.

Only 2,500 fans were allowed at the season opener. Lucas Oil Stadium holds 70,000.