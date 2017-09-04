Colts declare Andrew Luck out for Week 1, Scott Tolzien to start vs. Rams

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has been sitting out all preseason activities as he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery. On Monday, general manager Chris Ballard confirmed that Luck is out for at least the Colts' Week 1 game against the Rams, and that there is still no timetable for his return to the field.

Luck was removed from the physically unable to perform list by the Colts on roster cut-down day, making him eligible to play in Week 1, but instead he will sit. Backup Scott Tolzien will start in Luck's place.

Tolzien played in three games and made one start in place of Luck last season, completing 22 of 36 passes for 205 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in a 28-7 loss to the Steelers. He'd previously made two starts in place of Aaron Rodgers when he was Green Bay's backup in 2013, going 0-1-1 in those games.

The Colts also traded for former Patriots third-stringer Jacoby Brissett earlier this week, fueling speculation that Brissett may have been their preferred starter during Luck's absence. However, Ballard stated that Brissett was merely a player they had been monitoring and that acquiring him was a long-term play.

It's not yet known how long Luck will be out, but it looks like Tolzien will be the guy for as long as the starter's on the sideline.