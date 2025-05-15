The NFL released their 2025 schedule on Wednesday night, and it's become a football holiday of sorts. Not only is this the night where fans make their travel arrangements and predictions for their favorite franchises, but it's also where social media teams flex their muscles with creative videos.

The Los Angeles Chargers famously post some of the most humorous videos which include numerous Easter eggs year after year, and it's something now many teams are doing. Take the Indianapolis Colts for example, who like the Chargers, created their schedule release video in "Minecraft" fashion. However, the Colts ended up deleting their creative video. Why? Some online speculated it had to do with one of the jokes they may have regretted.

The Colts host the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 this upcoming season, so Indy put a swimming dolphin in a No. 10 Tyreek Hill jersey. Then, they had that dolphin being pulled over or detained by the Coast Guard.

What the Colts are likely referring to here is what happened back in September, on the first NFL Sunday of the season. As Hill drove to Hard Rock Stadium, he was pulled over, yanked out of his car and detained by police. However, he was soon after released and played in that Week 1 matchup vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hill was eventually issued two traffic citations that were later dismissed, and one of the officers involved in the situation was placed on administrative leave.

The problem is that Hill has famously had multiple run-ins with the law. He's had multiple domestic disputes -- the most recent one taking place just last month, when police in Florida were summoned by Hill's mother-in-law. The woman, Alesia Vaccaro, stated that Hill was "very aggressive and impulsive," and that she feared for her daughter. No charges were filed.

The Colts did not release a statement explaining why they deleted the schedule release video, but it's fair to wonder if portraying Hill as a dolphin in trouble with the law was something they regretted.