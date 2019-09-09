Colts' Devin Funchess reportedly suffered broken collarbone in opening day loss to Chargers

It's been a rough offseason for the Indianapolis Colts, and the regular season isn't being any more forgiving.

They entered Week 1 with their fingers crossed for several reasons, notably due to the situation at quarterback, but also because they were trying to figure out who will step up in the wide receiver corps to help provide support for T.Y. Hilton and tight end Eric Ebron. Signing veteran Devin Funchess this offseason was hoped to be a move that would answer that question in spades, but only one game into the year, the 25-year-old went down with what's being reported as a broken collarbone, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

If true, this will likely cost Funchess at least half the season as he heals and recuperates, and possibly longer if surgery is required or a setback occurs down the road.

Source: #Colts WR Devin Funchess broke his collarbone. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 9, 2019

It will also put his future with the Colts in jeopardy, considering he's currently operating on a "prove it" deal -- albeit a well-paid one.

With the unexpected retirement of Andrew Luck in a decision that rocked the NFL to its very core, the Colts were instantly left trying to figure out the situation at quarterback. It was a no-brainer they'd simply promote backup Jacoby Brissett to the front seat, but the veteran is still yet unproven in his NFL career and questions surrounding who would be his backup loomed large. They've since resolved both issues -- they hope -- by signing former New England Patriots backup Brian Hoyer to a three-year deal, and then locking up Brissett on a two-year extension worth $30 million.

There was some budding chemistry between Brissett and Funchess, with the latter getting off to a solid start to his Colts' career with 32 receiving yards on three catches against the Los Angeles Chargers before suffering injury. He flashed what the Colts were hoping to see when they brought him in, but they won't see him again for quite some time.

In the end, they could've used him in what turned out to be a gut-wrenching overtime loss in Los Angeles.