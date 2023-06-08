This NFL offseason has been an eventful one when it comes to gambling violations. The league suspended five players for violating the NFL's policy on sports wagering in April, including four members of the Detroit Lions, and this week, another player found himself under investigation.

On Monday, Sports Handle reported that an Indianapolis Colts player was under investigation for "pervasive wagering activities." That evening, Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers tweeted out a statement taking responsibility for his actions.

The NFL has attempted to educate all of its players on the gambling policy, and some teams are even going through re-education. Rodgers was not present at Colts OTAs on Wednesday, and head coach Shane Steichen did not go into detail in addressing the situation. However, Colts linebacker E.J. Speed did.

"What I got from those sessions was: 'Don't gamble,'" Speed said, via Fox 59. "That's all I got. They made it apparent ... what you're allowed to do and what you shouldn't. It's a hard topic to speak on right now because how sensitive it is around the league.

"Right now, I would just encourage anybody: Just don't gamble. It's not worth it."

If you were curious about the NFL's gambling policy, players can legally bet on sports that are not the NFL, but they cannot place wagers from team facilities or while traveling with the team. If they do and are caught, they will likely be handed a six-game suspension -- like the one Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams was given. If a player were to bet on the NFL, however, they will be handed an indefinite suspension that can be appealed after one year. Former Lions safety C.J. Moore, wide receiver Quintez Cephus and Washington Commanders pass-rusher Shaka Toney were given those lengthy suspensions.

Sports Handle reported that the Colts player in question placed hundreds of wagers -- including some bets on the Colts. They reportedly made these wagers through an account that was opened by an acquaintance.