The Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts delivered a thriller in Berlin to kick off NFL Sunday in Week 10, as the Colts defeated the Falcons in overtime, 31-25. However, the officials in this matchup made a big mistake to begin overtime, as they allowed the wrong team to call the coin toss.

Official Clete Blakeman announced the Colts were the visiting team before flipping the coin in overtime. Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin called "tails," and the coin toss came up tails. Indy elected to get the ball first, and the NFL Network broadcast went to commercial.

When the NFL world came back from commercial, it was actually the Falcons that fielding the kickoff. As it turns out, the Falcons were the road team, so the officials had to do the coin toss again during the commercial break. The Falcons won this coin toss, and elected to receive.

Ultimately, this gaffe did not play a major role in the game, as the Falcons lost eight yards on five plays during their overtime drive before punting the ball away to Indy. Daniel Jones then led his Colts 57 yards down the field on seven plays, and Jonathan Taylor punched in a 6-yard score to win the game.

Taylor was the MVP of this matchup, as he turned in one of the greatest international performances we've ever seen. The Colts star running back rushed 32 times for 244 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 42 yards through the air on three receptions. Taylor now has 66 rushing touchdowns, which passed Edgerrin James for the most rushing scores in franchise history. Taylor has 15 rushing touchdowns through 10 games, making him the first player since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006 to accomplish this feat. By the way, Tomlinson won MVP that year.