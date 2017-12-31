Colts finally fire Chuck Pagano after six seasons, but they gave him a game ball first

The Colts fired Chuck Pagano on Sunday afternoon

The Indianapolis Colts have finally decided to move on from Chuck Pagano, firing the embattled head coach after six seasons and a disastrous 2017 season that saw the Colts secure the No. 3 overall pick. 

The Colts announced the news shortly after Indianapolis managed to beat the Texans.

"Chuck Pagano provided Colts fans with many exciting wins and memories as head coach of the Colts," Colts Owner Jim Irsay said in a statement. "Throughout his tenure in Indianapolis, he impacted the lives of the players he coached, those who he worked with in the organization and Colts fans across the globe. Chuck's first season was one of the more inspirational stories in NFL history as he courageously battled and overcame leukemia. As a result, his CHUCKSTRONG Foundation has raised millions for cancer research. We are thankful for Chuck's contributions to our franchise and community and we wish him, Tina and the entire Pagano family nothing but the best moving forward."

It's notable that Pagano's work within the community was mentioned by Irsay here, and that they talked about his battle with leukemia, because it fully describes Pagano's up-and-down tenure in Indianapolis. 

