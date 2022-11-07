The Indianapolis Colts have made a major move, as the franchise has decided to fire head coach Frank Reich, per CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson. The Colts currently sit in second place in the AFC South with a 3-5-1 record. The final nail in the coffin for Reich was Sunday's 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots, as team owner Jim Irsay had apparently seen enough.

Reich went 40-33-1 as Colts head coach in his four and a half seasons. He finished second in the division three times, and went 1-2 in the postseason. The Colts tried nearly everything to spark this team. They benched quarterback Matt Ryan for Sam Ehlinger and fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady less than a week ago. Still, the team struggled.

Reich is the second NFL head coach to be fired this season, as Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was relieved of his duties last month.

This is a developing story.