Colts GM Chris Ballard says 'jury is still out' on Jacoby Brissett, won't commit to 2020 QB plans

The Indianapolis Colts paid Jacoby Brissett in September to keep the quarterback around through 2020, but days removed from the end of the 2019 season, the team isn't shying away from the possibility of finding Brissett's replacement.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard addressed the media Thursday, and while he admitted "Jacoby did some good things" after landing a two-year, $30 million extension, he also refused to commit to Brissett as his QB moving forward.

"Right now, yes, Jacoby is our starter," he said, as reported by The Indianapolis Star. "The jury's still out. That's why we did the short-term deal with Jacoby, to have the security of a player we liked and to find out if he can be the guy ... but our passing game has to improve, unequivocally."

Ballard's remarks shouldn't be totally surprising. Brissett, after all, only became the Colts' full-time starter during the preseason, when former No. 1 overall pick Andrew Luck abruptly retired. His only other starting experience with the team came in 2017, when he took over for an injured Luck after arriving via trade in September. But Ballard didn't make excuses for the 27-year-old signal-caller on Thursday, adding that "you've got to be able to still produce when you're not 100 percent" while addressing questions about a knee injury Brissett battled during a regressive second half of the season.

Originally a third-round pick of the New England Patriots in 2016, Brissett led the Colts to a 5-2 start, but his numbers took a stark dip following a Week 9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, in which he suffered the knee injury. During the final two months of the 2019 season, he completed just 56 percent of his passes and threw only four touchdown passes in his final 10 starts as Indy stumbled to a 7-9 finish, good for third place in the AFC South. He's set to make $21.5 million in 2020.

Brissett isn't the only big-name veteran under scrutiny in Indianapolis. Ballard also indicated Thursday that tight end Eric Ebron, who caught a career-high 13 touchdowns during a 2018 Pro Bowl campaign, has played his last down with the Colts. The former Detroit Lions first-rounder, who joined Indy via free agency prior to his breakout season, missed five games in 2019 due to a season-ending ankle injury and is scheduled to hit the open market in March.

"We'll probably move on," Ballard said of Ebron, per FOX59's Mike Chappell.