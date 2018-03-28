Colts GM Chris Ballard shockingly against Josh McDaniels rule, which fails to pass

In the aftermath of the Josh McDaniels fiasco with the Colts earlier this offseason, the NFL was expected to pass a new rule that would allow teams to officially hire away coaches working for playoff teams. Surprisingly, the rule wasn't enacted at the NFL owners meetings this week. Even more surprising is that Colts general manager Chris Ballard wasn't in favor of the rule change.

On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Star's Stephen Holder reported that Ballard said he was not a proponent of a new rule.

"When you're a playoff team, you're trying to eliminate all the distractions that you can. And we're going to be a playoff team and we're going to have these issues," Ballard said. "It becomes a slippery slope. We have rules in place for a reason. I think they're good rules. It gives you a chance to interview and then, after the season, whatever happens, happens. In our case, he changed his mind and we moved on."

According to Holder, the rule proposal never underwent a vote. Instead, it was simply tabled, which means we don't know which way the Colts would've voted. But based on the way Ballard is talking, it certainly sounds like they would've voted against it if it were entirely up to him.

"What if you hire a guy and he's halfway in?" Ballard said. "Even though it was painful, and everybody reacted, I kind of didn't see what the big deal was. You move to the next scenario. That's just what we do. People are so scared of the unknown. I say just keep moving forward. What if a guy signs a contract and then, two weeks later, has second thoughts? What are you going to do? What are the legal ramifications?

"And that playoff team who has worked their (butt) off, they're trying to win, man. The rules are in place to protect them. It's already a distraction, but now you're creating a whole other issue."

It's surprising to hear Ballard talk this way because of just how much the current rules screwed him over. On Jan. 15, CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora reported that McDaniels was "a virtual lock" to be the Colts' next coach. But because the Patriots were in the middle of a playoff run, McDaniels couldn't officially take the job -- not until the Patriots' season ended, which didn't happen until the Super Bowl when they lost a heartbreaker to Eagles. Two days later, the Colts announced the hiring, even scheduling an introductory press conference. Later that day, McDaniels shockingly decided to stay with the Patriots. Because he hadn't signed a contract with the Colts, he had the ability to spurn the Colts without any repercussions -- besides his reputation taking a hit, of course.

The Colts were left scrambling. Every other team had already made their coaching hires, which means the Colts missed out on the opportunity to hire other blue-chip candidates. They eventually settled for Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich, who was a great get considering everything that transpired before that point.

Passing a rule that would prevent something similar from playing out seemed like a no-brainer. A month ago, NFL.com's Judy Battista ‏reported that the rule proposal was expected to pass.

Another thing: league is expected to change the rule to allow teams to hire coaches, even while their teams are still active in the playoffs. That proposal has come up before and has failed, but is expected to have greater support after the Josh McDaniels situation with Colts. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) February 27, 2018

Instead, it got tabled. The MMQB's Albert Breer reported that the debate "got a little heated." ESPN's Seth Wickersham reported that Patriots coach Bill Belichick was one of the coaches who opposed the rule change. Finally, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the rule proposal will not be voted on in May.

In other words, it's dead. But as "Game of Thrones" has taught us, "what is dead may never die." So, don't be surprised if the proposal resurfaces at some point in the future.