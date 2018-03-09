Colts GM Chris Ballard taking phone calls 'up to the last minute' about No. 3 pick

In a quarterback-heavy draft class, the Colts are sitting pretty at No. 3.

With Andrew Luck still in the fold (and hopefully healthy), the Colts are in a position to take the best player available at No. 3. They're also in a position where they can engineer a trade with a quarterback-needy team in order to acquire more draft picks that can be used to fill out the many holes on their roster. The Colts can be flexible. That's the luxury Luck affords them.

Take, for instance, what Colts general manager Chris Ballard recently told FS1's Colin Cowherd. Ballard is embracing the flexibility of his position, acknowledging that he'll keep his phone line open down to the very last minute in hopes that someone will make an offer he can't refuse.

"We'll take phone calls up to the last minute," Ballard said, according to the Colts' official website. "We'll be prepared to know the spots in the draft that we need to move back (to) and who the players (are) we are able to take and acquire if we do move back."

The list of teams that could be wanting to move up to No. 3 include any team that is in the market for a new franchise quarterback. We'll know more about those teams after the Kirk Cousins sweepstakes is settled and the process of free agency ends with quarterbacks like Case Keenum, Sam Bradford, and Teddy Bridgewater getting signed, but for now, teams like the Broncos (who own the fifth pick) and the Jets (who own the sixth pick) could be in play if they miss out on their free agent targets and fall in love with a prospect. A trade with the Broncos or Jets wouldn't involve moving back too far in the draft order while trading with another quarterback-desperate team like the Bills or Cardinals would involve moving back to the mid-to-late portions of the first round.

Just a year ago, the 49ers traded back from No. 2 to No. 3 and still got the player they wanted (defensive end Solomon Thomas) in addition to the Bears' bundle of draft picks. Will Brinson's last mock draft here at CBS Sports has something similar playing out with the Broncos trading up to No. 3 to take USC quarterback Sam Darnold and the Colts still landing defensive end Bradley Chubb at No. 5.

But if they do stay put at No. 3, Ballard will be looking for "the biggest difference maker," which really doesn't rule out anyone.

"And that's what we're looking for -- we want the biggest difference maker we can find," Ballard said. "And, look: we're going to be open too, now; we're going to be smart and the do the best thing for the team. So if we get a chance to move back, and we think that's the best thing to do, then that's what we'll do."

The list of players the Colts are eyeing likely includes running back Saquon Barkley and defensive end Bradley Chubb. Let's say the Giants, who are sitting at No. 2 with Eli Manning set to return for the 2018 season, decide to take Chubb. The Colts could decide that taking a running back at No. 3 isn't good value. They could then trade back a few spots, watch teams draft quarterbacks they're not even interested in, and then get a guy like Barkley or maybe guard Quinton Nelson or any other "difference maker" who can help Luck. But if the Giants take Manning's successor at No. 2 -- assuming the Browns also take a quarterback at No. 1 -- the Colts might be in a position where they get to pick the player they want. That -- essentially having the first pick in the draft -- might be impossible to say no to.

There's no way to know how it'll all turn out. Even the Colts don't know what kind of offers they'll be getting. But the Colts are doing the right thing by keeping their phone lines open until the moment they turn in their draft card. You never know if a team will get so desperate they decide to hand you an endless supply of draft picks. And let's face it, the Colts are more than just a player away from competing for Super Bowls. They can use all the help they can get.