The Indianapolis Colts drafted Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick, feeling like the Florida quarterback had too much potential for them to pass him up. Colts general manager Chris Ballad said he thinks Richardson has star power and wanted that star power to be with Indianapolis.

The draft process can be seen on Colts' draft series "With The Next Pick."

"I didn't want to look up and watch him be a superstar somewhere else," Ballard said (via NFL.com). "If he's gonna be a superstar, he's gonna be a superstar for the Colts."

During the draft, when Ballard picked Richardson's name from the Colts' draft board, he said, "Sometimes you just gotta take a shot at it."

The Colts wanted to keep their interest in Richardson under the radar, but during the pre-draft process they were high on Richardson and were hoping he would be available at No. 4.

Those in the draft room were holding their breath as the Arizona Cardinals took their time during their No. 3 overall pick, finally trading it to the Houston Texans. When the trade happened, the Colts new they were safe, since the Texans had already taken quarterback C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 overall pick.

When the trade was announced, the Colts draft room erupted in cheers and claps, with "That a boy" and "good" coming from the front office.

"I'll give it to Chris [Ballard]," Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown said. "He's got a hard stomach to sit there and wait, and he didn't flinch."

Brown says Richardson is "a purple-horned unicorn."

Offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said Richardson is "supremely talented" and is "the natural."

"I think in the right environment, which I think we're building here he's got the best possible chance to turn into that upside guy ... he can be really exciting," Cooter said ahead of the draft.

The Colts are under new leadership this year with the hiring of Shane Steichen as their head coach. Indianapolis fired Frank Reich and hired former player Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach. Steichen is excited about starting this new chapter in the Colts franchise with Richardson on their roster.

"There are certain things he brings to the table that we're so excited about," Indianapolis head coach Shane Steichen said.

When Richardson was drafted Colts had quarterbacks Nick Foles, Gardner Minshew and Sam Ehlinger on their roster at the time and would release Foles on Friday.