Colts had 'unprecedented' Andrew Luck trade interest, but don't have 'any doubts' on QB

One thing was clear from the Colts' approach to the 2018 NFL Draft: they think Andrew Luck is going to be their long-term answer at quarterback. Otherwise, Indy would have spent some kind of capital on trying to find a backup option; Chris Ballard used most of his picks on trying to fortify the trenches and improve the offensive line.

Owner Jim Irsay, speaking to reporters after the Colts' draft (which was a really nice draft, by the way), said that the team got "unprecedented" interest in Luck in terms of trades.

That interest -- which apparently didn't involve any actual offers? -- would have revolved around multiple first-round picks, if you believe what Irsay was spinning.

"Trust me, there was people that would have given an unprecedented amount of draft picks, all with the number '1' behind them, for (Luck) and we wouldn't even think of even drifting in that direction," Irsay said, via Kevin Bowen of 1070 the Fan.

Irsay also added that the team doesn't have "any doubts" as to whether or not Luck will be back and able to play in 2018.

"If we had any doubts, we would have at least talked about the quarterback position from a backup standpoint and all those sorts of things," Irsay said. "But we really don't have any doubts.

"Again, until he goes out and does it, it's going to be a matter of great interest and debate. That's just the way it is. But I'm very confident having followed his rehab extremely close and seeing where he's at, that he's going to be good to go, ready to go, this season."

Way back in the early stages of Mock Draft SZN, I proposed a trade between the Browns and Colts that involved Indy receiving multiple first-round picks from Indianapolis in exchange for Luck.

Based on the reaction from that proposed deal, Browns fans would have been irate if their team gave up a bunch of picks to get Luck, who has not thrown a football in something like 20 months. It's understandable -- there is something new and shiny and fun about a quarterback you get No. 1 overall. Baker Mayfield is going to be fun to watch in Cleveland. A healthy Baker in hand is probably worth more than a hopeful Luck coming back from injury, especially if you add a guy like Denzel Ward to the mix. (Not to mention the other various players the Browns got with the picks they would have given up.)

So it's all great for the Colts! Huge draft, full of second-round picks, they landed a guy in Quenton Nelson who is an animal up front, and landed a fourth-round pick in Nyheim Hines who might lead them in rushing yards next year.

But one word of caution: we have heard plenty of excited offseason chatter from Irsay before. He's prone to hyperbole. Trust me, as a purveyor of it, I can smell my own. None of this is worthwhile until we actually see Luck throw a regular-sized football. Luck has taken some handoffs and snaps, but nothing that warrants expecting him to be 100 percent ready for Week 1 this year.

Turning down trades and promising success in April is hardly anything in the long haul. But it is at least positive news during what should be a positive time.