Colts have had discussions with free agent Philip Rivers, a clear target for Indianapolis, per report
Free agents could begin speaking with NFL teams on Monday
Philip Rivers is quickly making his mark on free agency. On Monday, about two hours after NFL teams could begin speaking with soon-to-be free agents, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Indianapolis Colts have "had discussions" with Rivers, who will be playing for a new team in 2020, his 17th NFL season. And while the Colts are reportedly a "clear target" for Rivers, Rapoport said that whether or not the two sides can agree on a long-term deal will likely determine whether or not Rivers is indeed a Colt next season. Rivers' market value, according to Spotrac, is about $48.67 million over two years for an annual salary of about $24.3 million.
Shortly after the 2019 season ended, NFL executives, via ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, believed that the Colts would explore the option of bringing in Rivers if he and the Chargers part ways. The reasoning is based on Rivers' past history with Colts head coach Frank Reich, who was the Chargers' quarterbacks coach during the 2013 season. That season, Rivers led the NFL with a 69.5 completion percentage, the highest of his career. Along with throwing for 4,478 yards and 32 touchdowns that season, Rivers also took care of the football, throwing just 11 interceptions that year while earning Pro Bowl honors.
Turnovers plagued Rivers during his final season with the Chargers. While he completed 66% of his passes and threw for 4,615 yards and 23 touchdowns, Rivers also threw 20 interceptions, with many of those picks contributing to the Chargers' 5-11 record. Those turnovers also loomed large in making the Chargers 2-10 in games that were decided by seven points or less.
In Indianapolis, Rivers would join a Colts team that started 5-2 before injuries played a large role in the team's 2-7 finish to end the 2019 season. And while the offense didn't help matters (the Colts scored 20 or fewer points five times over that span), the Colts' defense struggled mightily down the stretch, allowing at least 31 points in four of the team's final five games.
On the plus side, Rivers would be joining a team that is just one year removed from winning 10 regular season games before upsetting the Texans in the wild-card round. While the Colts are obviously not a finished product, adding a future Hall of Fame quarterback would certainly make the team an early favorite to compete for the AFC South division title.
NFL free agency officially opens at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. For the latest updates, rumors, projected contract information, and more on the veteran quarterback's free agency, you can check out his Rivers' free agent hub.
