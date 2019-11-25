Colts head coach Frank Reich announces Marlon Mack's status for Sunday's game against the Titans
Mack sustained a hand injury in Week 11 that ultimately required surgery
The Colts will be without their top running back for at least another week.
On Monday, Colts head coach Frank Reich announced that running back Marlon Mack will miss Sunday's game against the Titans. Mack sustained a hand injury during the Colts' Week 11 win over the Jaguars that required surgery. With Mack out, the Colts will continue to rely on Jonathan Williams, who rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown in last Thursday's loss to the Texans. On Sunday, the Colts' offense will face a Titans' defense that is 13th in the NFL in fewest rushing yards allowed and eighth in yards per carry allowed.
Mack, a fourth-round pick in the 2017 draft, has rushed for 862 yards and four touchdowns this season while averaging 4.5 yards per carry. He's posted three 100-yard rushing performances this season that included a season-high 174 yards in the Colts' Week 1 loss to the Chargers.
Despite the loss of Mack, the Colts still boast the league's third-best rushing attack behind the strength of an offensive line that includes center Ryan Kelly, tackle Anthony Castonzo and guards Mark Glowinski, Quenton Nelson and Braden Smith. The line has also helped quarterback Jacoby Brissett complete nearly 65 percent of his passes this season with 15 touchdowns and four interceptions.
While they have had success on both sides of the ball, injuries to Mack, Brissett and receiver T.Y. Hilton have contributed to the Colts' recent slide, as Indianapolis is now 6-5 after a 5-2 start. The Colts' last three losses have been by a combined nine points that include a two-point loss in Pittsburgh, a four-point loss at home to the Dolphins and last Thursday night's three-point loss in Houston.
Despite their recent skid, the Colts are just a game behind the Texans for first place in the AFC South division. Sunday's game against the Titans will be their second-to-last home game of the regular season, as the Colts will travel to Tampa Bay and New Orleans before hosting the Panthers in Week 16. Indianapolis will close out the regular season with a home game against the Jaguars.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
MNF: Ravens vs. Rams odds, expert picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.
-
Sunday Pile: Cowboys at a crossroads
Breaking down the biggest stories from Week 12 of the NFL season
-
Eagles reportedly release WR on Monday
Matthews caught four passes for 33 yards in two games with the Eagles
-
Rams vs. Ravens odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Rams vs. Ravens game 10,000 times.
-
Raiders hit with another key injury
Renfrow is second on the Raiders in receptions and third in receiving yards
-
Bengals rename Andy Dalton starting QB
If you're trying to figure out the Bengals' plan this season, join the club
-
49ers steamroll Rodgers in blowout win
The 49ers walloped the Packers on Sunday Night Football
-
Patriots shut down Cowboys: Takeaways
It wasn't pretty, but the Patriots defense stepped up and carried Brady to a tenth win
-
Jets vs. Raiders live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jets vs. Raiders football game