Colts head coach Frank Reich doesn't think Andrew Luck will make an NFL comeback

The Indianapolis Colts appear to be in the market for a quarterback this offseason, but a familiar face seems highly unlikely to come walking through the doors of the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center (where the Colts train). Andrew Luck shockingly announced his retirement just weeks before the 2019 season began and he plans to stay retired. Colts head coach Frank Reich still remains in communication with Luck, but only as a friend, and he won't be pushing him toward a return to the NFL anytime soon.

"I talk to him, we communicate. I sense none of that. We don't talk about that. I think he's retired," Reich said, via Pro Football Talk. "He's like any other ex-player. You're always going to miss your buddies in the locker room. That's normal. I don't read into that as a clue that he wants to come back. He's just a good friend."

Luck had a career-high 67.3 completion percentage in his one year under Reich (2018), throwing for 4,593 yards, 39 touchdowns, 15 interceptions, and a 98.7 passer rating while leading Indianapolis to a 10-6 record and an AFC divisional playoff appearance. After Luck's retirement, the Colts turned to Jacoby Brissett in 2019. Brissett played admirably, at least in the first half of the 2019 season, but the Colts finished with their fourth non-winning season in their last five years.

Brissett started 15 games for the Colts, going 7-8 in his starts while completing 60.2 percent of his passes for 2,942 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions for an 88.0 passer rating. Brissett didn't throw a touchdown pass nor for over 200 yards in his last three games played, finishing with a passer rating lower than 70 on all three occurrences.

Colts owner Jim Irsay said "all options are on the table" regarding the quarterback position and the free agent quarterback class is expected to be one of the deepest in years. Whatever the Colts decide to do at quarterback, Luck isn't walking through the door and suiting up at Lucas Oil Stadium any time soon. Irsay isn't pushing for Luck to come back either, allowing the quarterback to make peace with his decision and enjoy life.