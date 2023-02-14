The Colts have themselves a new coach, announcing Tuesday the hire of Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen. Now they ramp up their search for a new quarterback. No team has made more headlines for its signal-caller shuffle in recent years; not since 2015-2016 has Indianapolis gone consecutive seasons with the same Opening Day starter. But which QBs, exactly, will be on their radar next? And how does Steichen's arrival impact the likely targets?

First, we can probably rule out the blatant short-term solutions atop the veteran market, them being Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Garoppolo. That's not to say Steichen wouldn't relish the opportunity to work with either QB. And it's certainly not to say owner Jim Irsay won't indulge his quick-fix impulses once more. But all parties are at least publicly cognizant of Indy's failed QB carousel, with general manager Chris Ballard pledging to do "whatever it takes" to secure a longer-term solution of their liking.

Besides costing premium picks and big money, Rodgers, 39, would profile as a one- or two-year rental at most. Garoppolo, 31, may have more in the tank, but maybe not, considering he's played a full season exactly once during his nine-year career.

Consider, then, the following QBs the most logical targets for the Steichen-led Colts:

Didn't see this one coming, did you? All signs point to Jones returning to the Giants after an inspired step forward under Brian Daboll. But until a deal is done or a tag is applied, he's set to hit the open market. The former first-rounder flashed two major assets in his 2022 breakout: mobility and efficiency. After overseeing Jalen Hurts' MVP-level rise as a ball-control dual threat, Steichen could see a lot of growth potential here, considering Jones is still just 25 and won't necessarily break the bank.

6. Lamar Jackson (Ravens)

This is the pipe dream, of course. The Ravens control Jackson's immediate future and keep saying they want the former MVP back, but after failed negotiations for a long-term deal, it's possible they could use a tag to facilitate a lucrative trade. In that case, half the NFL will be interested. But Steichen's adaptability as a schemer and play-caller, never more apparent than when he helped re-tailor the Eagles offense to Hurts' strengths, could appeal to Jackson's camp. Ballard would probably prefer to rebuild the trenches for a top prospect on a rookie deal, but after so many swings and misses, the idea of pairing a proven offensive mind with a proven 26-year-old playmaker makes this an intriguing wild card.

This would represent maybe the most uninspired choice among potential acquisitions, considering Carr wouldn't be entirely dissimilar to Indy's recent mid-tier bets on Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan. But at 31, freed of a pricey contract and far more durable than counterparts like Garoppolo, he'd at least represent a potential two- to three-year solution. His arm isn't sapped like Ryan's already was, he's not on the verge of retirement like Rivers was, and he's outlasted tumultuous regime changes unlike Wentz. In a run-heavier Steichen system, Carr would theoretically be primed for a return to more efficiency.

The book on Richardson (6-4, 235) is that he may well be the Superman of his class, but only after some serious development. Steichen made a name for himself as a Chargers assistant tutoring steadier, technically refined pocket types like Rivers and Justin Herbert, but his work evolving Hurts suggests Richardson's athletic upside would be of interest, especially if Ballard moves down from the No. 4 overall draft pick to collect additional assets, and/or adds a veteran placeholder like Andy Dalton or Teddy Bridgewater, both of whom will be available in free agency.

Similar to Richardson, Levis is a big man (6-3, 230) with big-time athleticism, drawing comparisons to the Bills' Josh Allen due to his electric but erratic tendencies airing it out. His natural abilities should keep him squarely in play at the No. 4 overall pick. But he'd likely be a bit more of a project for Steichen, requiring the new coach to harp on protecting the ball and body. Of the top prospects set to come off the board early on Day 1, he profiles as the biggest boom-or-bust option.

If Steichen, who served as Justin Herbert's offensive coordinator during the star QB's 2020 rookie season, is after the next rendition of his elite L.A. pupil, then Stroud fits the bill to a tee. Prototypically built (6-3, 215), he isn't necessarily the most outspoken captain or consistent rushing weapon, but he is perhaps the most naturally gifted in the pocket, possessing the vision, touch, timing and throwing power to hit every throw at every level of the field. It's not out of the question that Steichen and Ballard would move up from No. 4 just to secure him as the next face of the franchise.

When Ballard speaks of doing "whatever it takes" to get their top QB target, it's hard to think Young wouldn't be part of the equation. He lacks the standard NFL size at the position (6-0, 195), but Steichen is coming off a Super Bowl in which two of his best players were Hurts (6-1) and DeVonta Smith, the notoriously slender Alabama product. Young is also coming out of the same Crimson Tide program that helped solidify Hurts' unusual poise for such a young player. Tools-wise, he's basically the total package, doing everything well as an instinctual, crunch-time distributor. Unless another team falls for Stroud's size up top, pushing Young past the No. 1 or No. 2 pick, he'd almost certainly require a trade up. But what better time for the Colts to be bold, ushering in a program centerpiece alongside their new coach?