Colts hosting two free-agent safeties, may unclog market at the position

One of the major stories of the 2018 NFL offseason has been the slow-developing market for safeties. We're now multiple weeks post-draft and several starter-quality players are still sitting on the open market.

There are several factors to blame here, including Tyrann Mathieu surprisingly becoming available and taking the Texans out of the market for a safety; Earl Thomas reportedly being either on or off the trade market, depending on who you believe, and delaying the Cowboys' potential pursuit of a safety; the devaluing of safeties that play in the box rather than up high; and the fact that one of the best available safeties is Eric Reid, who has now filed a collusion grievance against the NFL, alleging that his protests against police brutality and systemic racism during the national anthem are keeping teams from offering him a deal.

The Indianapolis Colts may be about to unjam the market. According to several reports, the Colts are hosting two of the top available safeties on visits this week: Tre Boston, formerly of the Chargers, and Kenny Vaccaro of the Saints, are taking visits to Indianapolis.

There could be some movement in a stagnant safety market: Free agent Tre Boston is visiting the #Colts, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 14, 2018

The #Colts are taking a look at more than one free agent safety today. Source says they are also visiting with #Saints FA S Kenny Vaccaro. He had previously visited with the #Dolphins this offseason. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 14, 2018

The Colts are likely still in need of help in the secondary to solidify new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus' defense. They were dreadful against the pass last season (32nd in Football Outsiders' pass defense DVOA) and most of the defensive draft picks they made were used on front-seven players. 2017 first-rounder Malik Hooker is locked in at one safety spot, but the Colts could certainly use another safety to pair with him as the guy that works in the box and near the line of scrimmage against tight ends and slot receivers. Boston or Vaccaro would each make for a good fit on that front, and maybe if other teams see the kind of contracts they get, they'll start going after whoever else is left on the market.