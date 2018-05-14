Colts hosting two free-agent safeties, may unclog market at the position
The Colts will take visits from Tre Boston and Kenny Vaccaro
One of the major stories of the 2018 NFL offseason has been the slow-developing market for safeties. We're now multiple weeks post-draft and several starter-quality players are still sitting on the open market.
There are several factors to blame here, including Tyrann Mathieu surprisingly becoming available and taking the Texans out of the market for a safety; Earl Thomas reportedly being either on or off the trade market, depending on who you believe, and delaying the Cowboys' potential pursuit of a safety; the devaluing of safeties that play in the box rather than up high; and the fact that one of the best available safeties is Eric Reid, who has now filed a collusion grievance against the NFL, alleging that his protests against police brutality and systemic racism during the national anthem are keeping teams from offering him a deal.
The Indianapolis Colts may be about to unjam the market. According to several reports, the Colts are hosting two of the top available safeties on visits this week: Tre Boston, formerly of the Chargers, and Kenny Vaccaro of the Saints, are taking visits to Indianapolis.
The Colts are likely still in need of help in the secondary to solidify new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus' defense. They were dreadful against the pass last season (32nd in Football Outsiders' pass defense DVOA) and most of the defensive draft picks they made were used on front-seven players. 2017 first-rounder Malik Hooker is locked in at one safety spot, but the Colts could certainly use another safety to pair with him as the guy that works in the box and near the line of scrimmage against tight ends and slot receivers. Boston or Vaccaro would each make for a good fit on that front, and maybe if other teams see the kind of contracts they get, they'll start going after whoever else is left on the market.
-
Elway: Chargers might be team to beat
Elway was impressed with the Chargers' draft and noted that the West is wide open
-
Former Lions GM fighting rare disease
Amyloidosis is a rare disease that can be managed with chemotherapy but in Millen's case will...
-
2019 Mock Draft: Bosa, Ferrell top picks
The super-hyped defensive line class has six members go in the top 15 of the 2019 draft
-
Regrading 2015 NFL Draft: Rams rise to A
Three years after the 2015 NFL Draft, how did all 32 teams do? Let's find out
-
Ex-NFL coach Chuck Knox dies at 86
Knox is the only coach in NFL history to win AP Coach of the Year award with three different...
-
Tate on Patricia news: 'Bunch of B.S.'
The Lions wide receiver thinks his coach is getting a raw deal by his past being brought u...