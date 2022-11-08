A day after his surprise arrival as the interim replacement of head coach Frank Reich, Colts great Jeff Saturday has identified his play-caller. Reich had been overseeing Indianapolis' offense after firing coordinator Marcus Brady after Week 8. Now, starting Sunday against the Raiders, the play-calling duties will belong to assistant Parks Frazier, according to NFL Media.

Frazier, 30, is in his fifth season with the Colts, joining the staff as one of Reich's original hires in 2018. The former Northeast Mississippi and Murray State quarterback spent his first two years as an assistant to the head coach, "helping with the practice plan, call sheets and scripts," per Tom Pelissero. After one season as offensive quality control coach, Frazier was elevated to assistant QBs coach in 2021, then pass game specialist/assistant QBs coach this year.

Prior to joining the Colts, Frazier spent three years coaching at the collegiate level, first as a defensive quality control assistant for Samford and Middle Tennessee State, then as a graduate assistant at Arkansas State. He also has a history with current Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, who was previously Reich's OC. In his time as assistant to the head coach, according to the Indianapolis Star, Frazier would communicate with both Reich and Sirianni from the coaches' box, offering in-game tips on opposing tendencies.

Reich and Frazier were so close, in fact, that the former even officiated the latter's wedding with another ex-Colts employee.

Frazier's promotion to play-caller keeps with the Colts' sudden theme of trusting less experienced coaches with greater responsibility, seeing as Indy also had assistants with coordinating experience, including QBs coach Scott Milanovich and offensive line coach Chris Strausser, on staff following Saturday's surprise hire.