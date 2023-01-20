The Indianapolis Colts are one of the five NFL teams searching for a new head coach this offseason, and team owner Jim Irsay is looking far and wide for his next lead man. The Colts interviewed an interesting name this week for their head coaching vacancy: Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia.

Bisaccia, who has been with Green Bay for just one season, previously served as the special teams coordinator and interim head coach for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021. Despite a tumultuous season in which Jon Gruden resigned in the middle of the year, wide receiver Henry Ruggs was involved in a fatal car accident and several other off-field incidents and arrests occurred, Bisaccia took over and won seven of 12 games coached, getting Vegas to the postseason. It was quite the coaching job, and Irsay took notice. In fact, former Raiders general manager Mike Mayock said he wanted to hire Bisaccia as the full-time head coach last offseason before he was also relieved of his duties.

The 62-year-old has been coaching in the NFL since 2002 and has worked as a special teams coordinator and/or assistant head coach for five different NFL franchises. He won a Super Bowl ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in 2003, as they defeated the Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII.

The Colts have reportedly interviewed more than a dozen candidates for their head coaching vacancy, including Colts special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. To check out CBS Sports' head coach and general manager interview tracker, click here.