Colts' Jabaal Sheard 'going to miss some time' after undergoing knee procedure
The Colts' starting defensive end will miss an undetermined amount of time
The Indianapolis Colts released their first unofficial depth chart on Sunday, but they may need to go back and make some revisions at the defensive end position after a report surfaced on Monday concerning Jabaal Sheard.
Sheard is slotted to start at one of the defensive end spots, but has missed the past few practices with a knee injury. Head coach Frank Reich said last week that Sheard was "going to miss some time" with the injury, but whether that meant reps in training camp, preseason or the regular season was unknown.
On Monday, Mike Chappell of CBS4 reported that Sheard underwent a procedure on one of his knees that will keep him out for an undetermined amount of time. This new report makes it seem like the injury could be more serious than previously thought.
Sheard has been one of the more durable players for this Colts defense. He has not missed a single game during his two seasons in Indianapolis, and recorded 50 combined tackles and 5.5 sacks in 2018.
With Sheard out, Al-Quadin Muhammad has been taking reps with the first-team defense. The Miami product was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, and played in just four games during his rookie season. After being released prior to the 2018 season, the Colts claimed Muhammad off of waivers. He played in 15 games last season, and made 28 tackles.
The Colts' second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Ben Banogu, is someone to watch if Sheard misses time in the regular season. Banogu has missed time with a hamstring injury, which left the door open for Muhammad to prove his worth with the first-team defense.
