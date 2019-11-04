Colts' Jacoby Brissett reportedly suffered MCL sprain, has a chance to play Sunday vs. Dolphins
Brissett sustained the injury during the first half of the Colts' Week 9 loss to the Steelers
Jacoby Brissett and the Colts received good news with regard to status of the quarterback's left knee after receiving an MRI on Monday. According to ESPN's Chris Mortensen, Brissett suffered an MCL sprain during Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Steelers. He "has a chance" to play in Sunday's game against the 1-7 Dolphins, per Mortensen.
Brissett, who guided the Indianapolis to a 5-2 start to the season, sustained the injury after a teammate was pushed into the back of his leg on the Colts' second offensive possession.
Brissett, who has a 14/3 touchdown/interception ratio this season, watched as backup quarterback Brian Hoyer, an 11-year veteran, went 17-of-26 for 165 yards and three touchdowns despite playing without receiver T.Y. Hilton, who didn't play due to his lingering calf injury. The only big mistake Hoyer made Sunday was his second quarter interception to Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick that Fitzpatrick returned 96 yards for a score.
Despite the pick, Hoyer nearly led the Colts to victory, throwing a touchdown pass to receiver Chester Rodgers on fourth-and-goal with 8:47 left. Down by two points with 2:09 left, his 19-yard completion to receiver Zach Pascal -- along with a pass interference penalty on the game's next play -- put kicker Adam Vinatieri in position to attempt the game-winning field goal. The kick ultimately sailed wide right, as the Colts saw their three-game winning streak come to an end.
"I thought Brian came in and did pretty well," Colts head coach Frank Reich said of Hoyer's performance, via the team's official website. "He did a lot of good things."
While they obviously want to see Brissett back under center sooner rather than later, the Colts expressed confidence in Hoyer, who has started in 37 career games.
"What a lot of people don't know is that probably 98 percent of the plays he ran today, it was probably his first time running them," Rogers told Stephen Holder of The Athletic following Sunday's game. "It's true. He's mainly on the scout team (during practice), giving the defense a look. He's a baller."
"He was great," added tight end Jack Doyle, via Jim Ayello of the Indianapolis Star. "He's a pro. He's played. So there was never a moment where we were like, 'Oh crap.' It was like, 'Yeah, we got this. Let's go.' He did a great job stepping in."
The Colts, who are currently second in the AFC South behind the Texans, have consecutive home games coming up against the Dolphins and Jaguars before facing the Texans in Houston.
