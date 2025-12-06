First place in the AFC South is on the line in Week 14 when the Indianapolis Colts visit the Jacksonville Jaguars in a battle of 8-4 teams. The Colts were, at one point, the NFL's hottest team, but they've dropped consecutive contests to the Chiefs and Texans over the last two weeks to fall to 8-4. The Jaguars have been hot of late, however, winning three in a row and four of their last five to sneak up the standings. Sunday is the first of two matchups between these division rivals over the next four weeks, and Week 14 will go a long way in determining the winner of the division.

Kickoff from EverBank Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Colts are 1.5-point favorites, according to the latest Colts vs. Jaguars odds. The over/under for total points scored is 47.5.

Where to watch Colts vs. Jaguars on Sunday

When: Sunday, Dec. 7

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Colts vs. Jaguars betting preview

Odds: Colts -1.5, over/under 47.5

The Colts have dropped two close ones in a row to Kansas City and Houston and will look to get back on track in Jacksonville. Indy is 7-4-1 against the spread this year, while the Jags are 7-5 ATS and have covered each of their last three games. The Colts, despite having one of the league's top scoring offenses, are 6-6 to the Over this year, as are the Jaguars.

Model's Colts vs. Jaguars score prediction, picks

The Colts win in the slight majority of model simulations, but the value is on the Jaguars as they win in 48% of sims at plus money. The model also likes the Jags to cover, and it has the Over hitting in 55% of simulations.

Colts vs. Jaguars score prediction: Colts 26, Jaguars 25

