Fresh off surrendering the biggest collapse in NFL history, the Colts continue to come out on the wrong side of the news. The latest comes in the backfield as NFL Media reports that running back Jonathan Taylor suffered a high ankle sprain during that epic loss to Minnesota on Saturday. While Taylor is still meeting with doctors, it is considered unlikely that he plays again this season for the 4-9-1 club.

Taylor suffered the injury on his first touch of the game on the opening drive of the first quarter. He hauled in a 13-yard pass from Matt Ryan and stumbled out of bounds. After that play, he departed to the sideline and did not return.

From there, the Colts would build up a 33-0 lead at halftime over the Vikings but then saw Minnesota climb all the way back to mount the largest comeback in NFL history. While Indy is not technically eliminated from playoff contention with this loss, they'd need both the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars to collapse down the stretch while winning out. With Taylor now likely gone for the year, it puts a massive dent in those slim postseason dreams.

Jonathan Taylor IND • RB • #28 Att 192 Yds 861 TD 4 FL 3 View Profile

If this injury does put an end to Taylor's season prematurely, it was a disappointing campaign for the third-year back, who led the NFL in yards from scrimmage and total touchdowns in 2021. He missed time previously due to ankle injuries and was limited to just 11 games while averaging 4.6 yards per touch.

The good news is that he'll now have extra time to let that ankle injury heal as the Colts soon turn their attention to the 2023 season. To finish up this regular season, Indy has a home matchup with the Chargers next Monday night, travels to New York to face the Giants, and then wraps up the year at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Texans.