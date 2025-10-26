The Indianapolis Colts are rolling, and Jonathan Taylor continues to be a big reason why.

During Sunday's win over the Titans, Taylor scored on an 80-yard touchdown run that gave the now 7-1 Colts a 24-7 lead early in the third quarter. With the score, Taylor matched Hall of Fame running back Earl Campbell for the fourth-most rushing touchdowns in history for a player in his first 75 games.

Fittingly, Taylor's setting-setting score came against the Campbell's former team as the Oilers eventually were re-named shortly after the franchise moved from Houston to Tennessee. Both Taylor and Campbell ran for 63 touchdowns during their first 75 games.

Campbell's iconic career included being named the NFL's MVP in 1979. While Taylor's current season has been MVP worthy so far, that award will likely elude him as a non-quarterback hasn't won league MVP since 2012, when former running back Adrian Peterson took home the honor after he nearly broke Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing record.

While league MVP may be beyond his reach, Taylor has strengthened his case to win Offensive Player of the Year. He entered Sunday's game as the NFL's leader in rushing yards (697) and touchdown runs (10) while being a key factor in helping guide the Colts to the NFL's best record. Taylor had 149 yards and two touchdowns on just 10 carries on Sunday following his 80-yard scoring jaunt.

The league's rushing champion back in 2021, Taylor is also on the precipice of reclaiming his unofficial title as the best player at his position, something Colts coach Shane Steichen feels that his player has already done.

"He's the best back in the league right now," Steichen recently said of Taylor. "There's no doubt."