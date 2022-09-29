Just over two years into his NFL career, Jonathan Taylor has already established himself as one of the league's best at his position. He's also one of the healthiest. The star running back sat out Wednesday's Colts practice while battling toe soreness. And it was, according to Taylor, the first time in his entire football career -- dating all the way back to high school -- that he'd ever missed a practice due to injury.

Jonathan Taylor IND • RB • 28 Att 61 Yds 286 TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

It's worth noting that Taylor missed a portion of this year's minicamp while taking precautionary rest. Otherwise, the Pro Bowler claims he's had perfect attendance since starring for Salem High School in New Jersey. Last year's rushing champion suffered a quad injury in college, during a 2017 game for Wisconsin, but never missed a practice or game as a result. His only absence with the Colts, meanwhile, came in 2020, when he was held out of a game as a close contact to COVID-19.

Indianapolis is reportedly just playing it safe by resting Taylor ahead of Week 4's matchup with the Titans. As a whole, his streak of practice participation is certainly a rarity for a position more prone to injury. It doesn't appear that his streak of active game-day appearances is in danger, though, with NFL Media reporting Wednesday that he'll be "ready to roll" against Tennessee.