Jonathan Taylor undoubtedly strengthened his MVP case Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. The Indianapolis Colts running back ran for 244 yards and three touchdowns in Berlin, concluding in his his game-winning overtime score. Taylor made history, surpassing Hall of Fame running Edgerrin James as the Colts' all-time career leader in touchdown runs. He is also now in position to possibly make more history during the final seven games of the regular season.

After entering the game with a league-high 895 rushing yards, Taylor now has 1,139 yards on the year and is on pace to rush for 1,936 yards. In addition to being on pace to break his own single-season franchise rushing record, Taylor is now 861 yards away from becoming the 10th back in league history to rush for 2,000 yards in a season.

"Whatever gets us to a Super Bowl," Taylor told NFL Media afterward when asked if he has a target number in mind in terms of his rushing total by season's end. "If that means one more yard and the rest is just blocks so the receivers can get downfield, I'm willing to do it. But whatever it takes for us to be able to get to our goal at the end of the year."

After being held to a season-low 45 yards during last week's loss in Pittsburgh, Taylor delivered the second-most prolific rushing performance of his career and his best game since the 2021 season. His big day played a critical role in the Colts' getting back on track in Berlin while improving to 8-2.

Taylor put himself in position to have an historic season from an individual standpoint. The league's leading rusher in 2021, Taylor is on pace to become only the 18th running back in history with multiple rushing titles. He is also in position to possibly become the first non-quarterback in 13 years to win league MVP.

Fortunately for Taylor, league MVP typically goes to a player who is on a Super Bowl contending team. So while he continues to be focused on team success, the other things may also end up coming to fruition for Taylor as long as he and his teammates continue to have success on Sunday.

"I means a lot that my teammates and coaches trust me," Taylor said. "But at the end of the day, it comes down to displaying that on the field every Sunday. We did it all together today."