The NFL's trade deadline is Tuesday, and speculation around some of the biggest names in the sport has reached a fever pitch. No player has been talked about more over the past few weeks than Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor, who may or may not have just played his last game for the organization that selected him No. 41 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Taylor's Colts fell to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, 27-23, and the running back rushed 13 times for 46 yards while adding 18 yards receiving on five receptions. In the locker room, Taylor was asked about his thoughts on whether this was indeed his final game with the Colts or not.

"I think you play every game like it's your last, but at the end of the day this has been a spot where I grew up," Taylor said. "I think I mentioned this to you guys — like you go to college, you're a young man, but you really grew up, you started a family and you really embraced this city, the people, and you're just like ... this place helped shape me into the man I am today. If it is [my last game], I'm very grateful for the city of Indianapolis."

Taylor was then asked what he hopes fans remember most about him if he were to be traded in the next 48 hours.

"I just hope that they appreciate and know that I appreciate them and it was a pleasure to put on display not only my hard work but the team's hard work each and every single week, each and every single year," Taylor said. "Just know it was a pleasure."

For a franchise that featured Hall of Famers like Edgerrin James, Marshall Faulk and Eric Dickerson, Taylor is one of the best running backs to ever call himself a Colt. He's the organization's leader in rushing touchdowns with 77 and ranks No. 2 in rushing yards with 8,254. Taylor's 89.2 rushing yards per game entering this week ranked fifth in NFL history.

When the Colts traded offensive guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks and defensive lineman DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers, speculation increased that they could deal their star running back. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the New York Giants offered a second- and fifth-round pick for Taylor a couple of weeks ago. That offer is now reportedly off the table unless there's a lower price.

There are other teams that could use a good running back. The Green Bay Packers registered the fewest rushing yards (485) by a team above .500 through eight games in NFL history. Josh Jacobs injured his hand vs. the New England Patriots, and he hasn't exactly looked electric in his return from the commissioner's exempt list. The 6-1 Minnesota Vikings could potentially turn from pretender to contender if they added a weapon like Taylor, and the same could be said for the Denver Broncos.

Ultimately, maybe the Colts value Taylor more than any other team. It's possible he's not moved at the trade deadline. But he said his goodbyes in the locker room on Sunday just in case.