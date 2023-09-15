Jonathan Taylor is apparently making strides as far as his recovery from his lingering ankle injury. Taylor, the Colts running back who is currently on the team's Physically Unable to Perform list, shared a photo of himself training at the team's facility on Friday.

Taylor's photo is in line with ESPN's recent report that he was expected to pass his recent physical. Taylor has continued to work his way back from his ankle injury that was initially sustained during the first quarter of the 2022 season.

While Taylor could be healthy enough to play, the earliest he can return to the field is in Week 5.

The NFL's leading rusher in 2021, Taylor dealt with injuries in 2022 that limited him to 11 games. He finished the season with 861 yards and four touchdowns while and averaging 4.5 yards per carry. He also caught 28 passes for 143 yards.

Jonathan Taylor IND • RB • #28 Att 192 Yds 861 TD 4 FL 3 View Profile

With Taylor out, and with Zack Moss dealing with a forearm injury, Deon Jackson and rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson handled most of the Colts' rushing duties during their Week 1 loss to the Jaguars. Jackson rushed for just 14 yards on 13 carries. Richardson ran for 40 yards and a score on 10 carries but was forced to leave the game early with a knee bruise. Despite the injury, Richardson did not appear on the Colts' injury report heading into this weekend's game against the Texans.

Taylor is mired in an ugly contract dispute with the Colts, who opted not to extend him before the start of the 2023 season. Taylor is in the final year of his rookie deal.