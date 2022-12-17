The Indianapolis Colts got off to a hot start in their Saturday matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, scoring the first 17 points of the game. However, they may be without their best player for the rest of the afternoon. On the opening drive of the game, star running back Jonathan Taylor suffered an ankle injury, and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game.

On second-and-14, Taylor caught a pass and took it 13 yards down the left sideline. He was hit low, and exited the game. The star running back spent time in the blue medical tent, and then walked to the locker room.

Taylor has rushed for 861 yards and four touchdowns on 192 carries in 10 games played this season. His 86.1 rushing yards per game ranks fourth in the NFL.

Even without Taylor, the Colts got off to an incredible start in Week 15. Matt Ryan orchestrated an 11-play, 44-yard opening drive which was capped by a 26-yard field goal. Then, the Colts blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown. Two plays after that, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook fumbled, and Indianapolis recovered. Ryan then led the offense 66 yards down the field on seven plays, and hit Deon Jackson for a one-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 17-0.