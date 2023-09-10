Jonathan Taylor is expected to pass his physical as early as today as he continues to work his way back from an ankle injury, according to ESPN.

While Taylor could be healthy enough to play, the earliest the Colts' running back can return to the field is in Week 5 after he was placed on the team's physically unable to perform list last week.

The NFL's leading rusher in 2021, Taylor dealt with injuries in 2022 that limited him to 11 games. He finished the season with 861 yards and four touchdowns while and averaging 4.5 yards per carry. He also caught 28 passes for 143 yards.

With Taylor out, and with Zack Moss dealing with a forearm injury, Deon Jackson and Evan Hull are the only two healthy running backs on the roster entering Sunday's game against the Jaguars. The duo of Jackson and Hull combined to run for 104 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries during the preseason.

Taylor is mired in an ugly contract dispute with the Colts, who opted not to extend Taylor's contract before the start of the 2023 season. Taylor is in the final year of his rookie contract.