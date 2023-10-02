The Indianapolis Colts could potentially get a huge piece of their offense back this week.

Colts coach Shane Steichen said on Monday that running back Jonathan Taylor will will practice on Wednesday. It will be his first practice session since last December. Steichen then added that Taylor is "excited to be back." After he returns to practice, the Colts will have 21 days to return him to the active roster. Steichen did not rule out Taylor playing as soon as this week against the Titans.

Taylor, who opened the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list, has yet to participate in any Colts activities since the offseason due to an ankle injury and a contract dispute. The team reportedly tried to trade him before the season, but was unable to find an agreeable deal and then placed him on the PUP list.

While Taylor is set to practice, there's no new news on the trade front, according to NFL Media, as there have been no recent trade talks between the Colts and other teams.

In Taylor's absence, the Colts used Deon Jackson as their starter in Week 1, but have since turned to Zack Moss, who sat out the season opener after breaking his arm during training camp. Moss has filled in admirably, rushing 66 times for 280 yards and a touchdown, but his yards per carry average has dropped with each successive week (4.9 to 4.1 to 3.9).

After finishing second in Offensive Player of the Year voting and being named a First Team All-Pro in 2021, Taylor took a step backward amid an injury-marred season a year ago. He posted career-lows in yards per carry (4.5) and success rate (48.4%), as well as catch rate (70%) and yards per reception (5.1).

Indianapolis added quarterback Anthony Richardson in the draft this offseason, though, and mobile quarterbacks like Richardson have been shown in the past to increase the efficiency of running backs with whom they share the backfield. Taylor likely still wants a new contract, and with free agency looming next offseason, having a bounceback year running the ball could be a boon to his prospects of landing a deal -- even in what has recently been a depressed running back market.