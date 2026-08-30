Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen was arrested Sunday morning in Indianapolis on drunken driving charges. He was picked up around 1 a.m. ET and later was saddled with driving while intoxicated (DWI) and DWI endangering a person charges, according to online jail records.

Allen, 34, was signed less than two weeks prior. The Colts concluded the preseason Saturday evening at home against the Lions. Allen caught one pass for 24 yards in the game.

Entering his 14th NFL season, the former California Golden Bear is a 6-time Pro Bowl selection with 1,055 career receptions, 12,051 career receiving yards and 70 career receiving touchdowns; just 949 yards shy of the 13,000 yards club, which has just 23 members all-time.

The former third-round pick has played 12 seasons for the Chargers and spent a gap year in between with Chicago in 2024. Last season, he caught 81 passes for 777 yards and 4 touchdowns in his return to Los Angeles.

It has been a busy offseason for the Colts at the receiver position. They rewarded Alec Pierce with a contract extension and then traded franchise stalwart Michael Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pierce was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list and returned to practice earlier this week. Faced with entering the regular season without a proven commodity opposite Josh Downs and Pierce, the Colts moved to sign the veteran to a one-year deal.

Indianapolis opens the regular season Sunday, Sep. 13 at home against the Ravens.