Colts' Kemoko Turay reportedly suffers broken ankle in win over Chiefs, former second-round pick will not return in 2019

Brutal news has landed for the Indianapolis Colts on a day when they should be celebrating. They entered Kansas City as underdogs to defeat the high-powered and seemingly unstoppable Chiefs led by reigning league MVP Patrick Mahomes, but that's precisely what they did in an impressive 19-13 victory that saw them shut down the might Chiefs offense.

Turay got off to a strong start in helping the Colts effort, assisting on two tackles and a sack before being carted off with what appeared to be a leg injury. As it turns out, it was, and test results showed it's one that will end his 2019 season. The former second-round pick reportedly suffered a fractured ankle -- per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network -- and will now land on injured reserve.

The second-year pass rusher was looking forward to building on a strong rookie campaign, but will have to try again in 2020.

#Colts DE Kemoko Turay, one of their promising young and talented defenders, broke his ankle last night and is out for the season, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 7, 2019

Turay had just three starts in 2018 but was active in 14 games, serving as a more-than-solid rotational defensive end. His upside is clear and his absence will be felt by a Colts defense that relies on its ability to harass the opposing passer, as seen in how they bullied Mahomes at nearly every turn in Week 5.

For Turay, a former standout from Rutgers, it's now all about rehabilitation and focusing on a return next season.