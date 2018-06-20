Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri, 45, says he isn't looking to retire anytime soon

Adam Vinatieri's NFL career began the same year (1996) the first-ever "Mission Impossible" movie entered theaters. Vinatieri, 45, is now entering his 23rd NFL season and his 13th with the Colts, which will begin a month or so after the sixth "Mission Impossible" installment arrives in theaters in late July. By the sound of it, Vinatieri has a real shot at outlasting the "Mission Impossible" franchise.

On Tuesday, Vinatieri told Colts.com's Andrew Walker that he's not planning to retire anytime soon.

"I love it as much today as I had when I started 23 years ago," Vinatieri said. "I'm not looking to hang them up anytime soon, unless something happens that needs to be that way.

"I guess I'll take these one year at a time and see where it ends up. I would anticipate if I can stay healthy and be productive, I can anticipate catching up to Morten [Andersen] midseason or thereabout, and I guess at the end of the year I'd be 46. I'm not putting anything out of reach. I'm not looking and saying, 'No way,' or 'For sure.' But again, like I said, I just want to help our team be as productive as possible this year, and if everything works out well, hopefully we'll be having this conversation again next year."

When Vinatieri does retire, he'll go down as one of the greatest kickers ever. In his 22-year career, he's made 84.3 percent of his field goals (13th all time) and 559 total field goals (six behind Morten Andersen for the most all time, as he alluded to above). And then there's the fact that he's drilled some of the biggest kicks in NFL history, from his Super Bowl game-winners to his performance in the blizzard during the Tuck Rule Game. Really, the best way to capture just how good Vinatieri has been is to note that he's played on only two teams during his 22-year career even though he plays a position that is often undervalued by teams.

But as long as Vinatieri keeps kicking the way he has, nobody will force him to retire. Last year, he converted 85.3 percent of his field goal attempts, which fell somewhere in the middle of the pack. But if you look at his past four years, Vinatieri's kicking percentage rises to 90.2 percent.

In other words, he's pretty much the Tom Cruise of kicking. At this point in his career, Tom Cruise, 55, should not be pulling stunts that involve him jumping off a building, breaking an ankle, and getting up to run so that they can get the shot they need for the movie, but that's exactly what he's doing. Similarly, Adam Vinatieri should not be drilling 50-plus yard field goals at the age of 45, but that's exactly what he's doing.

And so, I'd like to pose the following question: What will last longer, the "Mission Impossible" franchise or Vinatieri's NFL career?

Adam Vinatieri’s first NFL season was in 1996, the same year the first Mission Impossible hit theaters. He’s now entering his 23rd season as the sixth Mission Impossible arrives, and he says he’s not retiring anytime soon.



Which one will keep going longer? — Sean Wagner-McGough (@seanjwagner) June 20, 2018

At the time of writing, "Mission Impossible" has the lead, but this wouldn't be the first time Vinatieri's erased a deficit.