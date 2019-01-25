Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri to return for a 24th NFL season on one-year contract

Adam Vinatieri isn't done yet. The legendary kicker -- who turned 46 last month -- and the Colts will reportedly be together for Vinatieri's 24th season, as the team was in the process of finalizing a one-year deal on Friday, per Adam Schefter. The Colts made it to the AFC divisional round this year, in which Vinatieri struggled. He missed 23-yard attempt in the first half and an extra point in the fourth quarter, in a game the Colts lost 31-13 to the Chiefs.

One of the best kickers ever and a surefire Hall of Famer couldn't end his career on that note. He now has 2,600 career points (the most ever) and 582 field goals made (also the most ever). Vinatieri also has four Super Bowl rings.

The Colts have a lot of hope for next season. The offensive line went from the worst in the league to one of the best, Andrew Luck looks healthy again and Frank Reich appears to have implemented a system that works. According to The Indianapolis Star's Zak Keefer, the positive outlook for the Colts factored into Vinatieri's choice.

For Vinatieri, however, this shouldn't come as much of a shock. "If they're wanting, I can't imagine (I'd) not keep playing, you know?" he said after the loss to the Chiefs, via The Star. "I haven't made the decision yet. I'll spend a week or two and just kind of see where we're at."

Apparently, they were both in a good place. Vinatieri is coming back with nothing to prove in his career -- he'd just like one more ring.

