Reggie Wayne won't soon forget Jim Irsay's contributions inside the NFL and beyond. Wayne, who spent virtually his entire career with Irsay's Indianapolis Colts, was hit harder than most by Irsay's death last week.

Wayne is one of the most decorated Colts, a Super Bowl champion who broke Peyton Manning's franchise record for most games played and won with the team. Wayne got to know Irsay intimately during his 14 seasons as a player and in his current role as wide receivers coach, which he's held for the last three years. Understandably, Irsay's recent death is difficult for Wayne.

"A lot of y'all don't really know him," Wayne told reporters, fighting back tears, on Wednesday as the team held its first full-squad practice of the spring. "He would have done anything for anybody. He really gave the clothes off his back. He cared about his players. He cared about his team. He cared about the city. And it wasn't just the players, he cared about people in the building. He was that dude."

Colts' coach Shane Steichen echoed Wayne's sentiments, highlighting Irsay's generosity.

"I was with him for two years," Steichen said. "A phenomenal human being. You know how generous he was... We're going to win for him this year."

LOOK: Colts reveal specialized jersey patch team will wear in 2025 to honor late owner Jim Irsay Jordan Dajani

Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner learned important lessons from Irsay, like putting others first. Buckner painted a picture of Irsay's kindness, explaining how the Irsay family flew Buckner halfway across the world to aid his injury recovery.

"As a player, feeling that love from an owner makes you want to play for the organization even harder. He's definitely going to be greatly missed," Buckner said. "From a personal standpoint, when I got hurt last year. I was talking through things and different recovery things. I mentioned wanting to go to Panama to get stem cell treatment for my ankle. They didn't even flinch. The Irsay family flew me out there in one of their jets, got me out there to get treatment and brought me back. He's willing to do whatever it takes for the organization, for those around him and those he cares about."

Irsay, 65, died peacefully in his sleep on May 21, the team announced last week. No cause of death was given.

Irsay took over team ownership after his father died in 1997, and his children will take ownership of the team moving forward.