Colts lineman Quenton Nelson confronts Buccaneers punter after being hit with practice kick

In one of the most unlikely feuds of the weekend, Colts lineman Quenton Nelson and Buccaneers punter Bradley Pinion had a brief but tense exchange during pregame warmups in Tampa on Sunday afternoon. An offensive lineman versus a punter doesn't particularly seem like a fair fight, so Pinion is probably lucky nothing serious came from the confrontation.

It all started when the punter accidentally struck the Colts lineman with a punt while warming up on the field. The ball apparently hit Nelson in the head, and it wasn't particularly a welcome surprise. The 6-foot-5, 330-pound lineman made his way across the field to have a chat with Pinion, and we can only assume that there was an internal code red panic situation unfolding inside Pinion's brain as he saw an absolute unit of a man angrily strutting in his direction.

Pinion's not exactly a small guy at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds but Nelson is one of the scariest guys in the NFL -- an honor that's pretty tough to earn.

Quenton Nelson was hit in the head by a warm up punt from @Buccaneers punter Bradley Pinion - @BigQ56 had a few words with him and after another punt came close to Nelson, he punted the ball away.



The confrontation didn't seem to be overly heated but the body language displayed by Nelson suggests he was pretty annoyed by the whole thing. That was all but confirmed when another punt from Pinion landed near Nelson shortly afterward, leading to Nelson punting it back in Pinion's direction.

I guess you have to give credit to Pinion for even having the stones to continue punting after the initial confrontation. Plenty of lesser men would have just packed it up for the day and headed to the locker room, possibly to never re-emerge. But the Bucs punter shook off the "flight" instinct and kept on warming up.

As for Nelson, I suppose you can give him credit for not snapping Pinion in half. Also, the form on his revenge punt wasn't too bad either.