Colts lose a running back to PED suspension, which could mean more action for their rookies

In a week filled with suspension talk surrounding Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, multiple suspensions were handed down to other players Friday. One involves the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, and one involves the team their former offensive coordinator left to coach.

Colts running back Robert Turbin announced on Twitter Friday he was being suspended four games for violating the PED policy.

The running back noted that a urine sample he provided to the league resulted in a positive test. He said it was a "huge priority" to get the news out there and, in his statement, seemed genuinely disappointed about the suspension.

The Colts confirmed the suspension on Friday afternoon.

"Robert Turbin of the Indianapolis Colts has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2018 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances," the team said in a statement. "Turbin will be eligible to return to the Colts' active roster on Monday, October 1 following the team's September 30 game against the Houston Texans.

"Turbin is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games."

If we're being realistic, Turbin probably wasn't on the top of the depth chart in Indianapolis. But certainly he's a veteran running back who now leaves a massive void in the Indianapolis backfield.

Marlon Mack is recovering from shoulder surgery and the other two primary backs for Indy are rookies: Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins.

The reality of the situation isn't quite so bad, though. Hines is a better between-the-tackles runner than people think and is an excellent pass catcher. Wilkins is more of a downhill runner and could very well become the primary running back out of this group.

Hines, according to Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star recently, has been moving all over the place, being utilized out of the backfield and in the slot. Wilkins is set to see his ADP rise in fantasy, with the potential for goal line carries bubbling up.

Indy is not a loaded offense, but someone is going to see a lot of carries, and it might very well be one of these sleeper rookies who step up and make a major impact on the Colts running game.